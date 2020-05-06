Local salon reacts to AG Landry's letter to Gov. Edwards

In Attorney General Jeff Landry’s letter to Governor John Bel Edwards regarding barbershops and salons being allowed to re-open with common sense and reasonable guidelines, he also stresses how these closures are affecting licensed cosmetologists.

“We have thousands of licensed cosmetologists in our state. These are real people with real families and real problems” said Landry.

Courtney Daughtry, owner of Hairology Studio in Alexandria, says her business has been closed since March 23. And for the past seven weeks, she hasn’t been able to collect rent from her seven stylists, so she’s still paying full rent even with no work being done. She thinks that businesses like hers should be able to have the option of re-opening if they want to while following set guidelines and keeping everyone’s health and safety in mind.

Daughtry is ahead of the game when it comes to preparing for the day her salon reopens. She already has masks and gloves ready for use, along with guidelines printed out and put up for everyone to see.

“We will all have masks and the clients will also have to wear their masks. We'll check the temperature at the door,” Daughtry said.

She says that as long as she, her staff and her clients can meet whatever guidelines are set, they should be able to start working again.

"We have done what we have been told to do and, you know, I feel like we have waited long enough,” she said.

Attorney General Landry has made it clear that if businesses like these are allowed to re-open, it doesn’t mean they have to do so. Also, clients don’t have to take advantage of services. But, this gives everyone the opportunity to make their own decisions.

