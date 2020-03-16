Local schools plan to continue feeding kids

Here's how local school boards are responding to the nutritional needs of kids in the area while classes are on hold due to the coronavirus.

RAPIDES PARISH SCHOOL BOARD:

The following sites will be open tomorrow, March 17th, and continue to be open every Monday-Friday from 9:00-11:00 AM until further notice:

Acadian Elementary

Alexandria Middle

Alma Redwine

Ball

Bolton

Brasher

Buckeye High

Carter C. Raymond

Cherokee

Forest Hill

Glenmora

J.I. Barron

Julius Patrick

Lessie Moore

Martin Park

Mary Goff

Nachman

North Bayou

Northwood

Oak Hill

Peabody High

Phoenix

Pineville Elementary

Plainview

Poland

Ruby Wise

Tioga High

Both breakfast and lunch will be served at the same time (two meals). Food will be distributed in to-go containers without anyone having to enter buildings. All students 18 or younger are eligible for free meals, no matter which school you attend. If you have an issue reaching a feeding location, call 442-0910.

GRANT PARISH SCHOOL BOARD:

Starting March 17, meals for any child under 18 can be picked up at all schools from 9:30-11:00 regardless of which Grant Parish School you attend. If you choose to pick up from CES, GJH, or GHS, meals can be picked up in the bus rider line. If you choose to pick up from SGE, PES, GTWN, VES, or MHS, meals will be served from the bus. You will need to call Grant High School Cafeteria at 318-899-5690 or Colfax Elementary at 318-627-5351.

Please make sure you call one of the locations before 2:00 March 16 to request the number of meals needed and specify the location of pick up. Dates of service will be from March 17-19, March 24-26, and March 30-April 2.

AVOYELLES SCHOOL BOARD:

Avoyelles schools will be providing all children 18 and under breakfast and lunch at no charge for the duration of the closure.

Breakfast and Lunch will be given simultaneously between 10:30 and 12:00 Tuesday-Friday. This will be "grab and go" only (students are not allowed in the facilities during the closure, per Governor's orders). Drive-through lines will be open at the 7 locations that will be providing these meals.

The 7 locations providing meals will be:

Avoyelles High

Bunkie Elementary

Cottonport Elementary

Lafargue Elementary

Marksville Elementary

Plaucheville Elementary

Riverside Elementary

Children must be present in the vehicle to be served. This is for all students- even if they are not in our school system- under the age of 18. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

