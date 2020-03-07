Local sorority celebrates 5 phenomenal women

Around the nation, during the month of March phenomenal women are being recognized for Women's History Month.

KALB

A local sorority kicked off the month highlighting finer women here at home.

For 100 years Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. has made it a mission to exemplify sisterhood and finer womanhood.

The Alexandria chapter nominates local women every year who also share those characteristics, and highlights them.

The sorority recognizes women in ministry, education, business, legal, and medical.

The five women who received the Zeta Phi Beta Service Above Self Award Saturday afternoon are:

Nina Jackson (ministry)

Renisha Sampract Beaudoin (education)

Letithia Lucas (business)

Attorney Ingrid F. Johnson (legal)

Dr. Sharifa Baker Bevels (medical)

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.