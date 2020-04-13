Cenla sporting goods store offers phone purchases, curbside delivery

We all know that local businesses are taking a hard hit due to restrictions caused by COVID-19.

Source: KALB

Security Sporting Goods has been serving Cenla for a number of years and they aren’t letting COVID-19 stop them from continuing to do that. They’ve changed their days and hours of operation, along with putting a limit on the number of customers in the store at one time.

General Manager, Paula Katz, says they’ve seen a decline in sales when it comes to things like athletic gear since sporting events are canceled. However, they’re still seeing people purchase in other areas.

“Fishing has been a good department for us, people needing to get out of the house and do things,” said Katz.

They’re also offering for customers to make purchases over the phone and have their items brought out to them. Even with this, they want to remind customers that purchases for things like firearms need to be made in person. Katz says that they’re trying to make the best of the situation and the adjustments they’ve had to make.

“We feel like this is our home and we’ve always welcomed people in and now you have to be a little more cautious,” said Katz.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.