Local store helping out last-minute Easter shoppers

Many people are in a last-minute scramble trying to get everything prepared for Easter, but a lot of businesses are closed.

However, one local business in Leesville says they're doing everything they can to help people. The Galilean is a non-essential business and closed after Governor Edwards issued a "Stay at Home" order, but they're still finding ways to help out.

The business does allow for customers to stop by and grab their pick-up orders. Employees at the Galilean say that's the best they can do during this strange time.

"We do offer curbside service," Tami Sarver, the manager of the Galilean said. "I do that once a week for people who need anything. We post it on our Facebook page, and I send out emails letting them know what day we are going to be here. So, they can call ahead and pay for their order over the phone. When they get here, they call us. We bring the product out to them. We are just trying to think of ways we can still help our customers during this time because they can not physically come in the store."

