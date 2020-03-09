Local surgeon discusses brain aneurysms, more common than you may think

Following the death of a prominent local doctor in Cenla, health officials want to remind you to stay on top of your own health.

Underlying conditions like brain aneurysms can lead to permanent damage and even death if gone untreated. And they may be more common than you think.

According to Neurological Surgeon Dr. Paul Birinyi, aneurysms can happen to anyone at any given age, although adults age 50 to 70 are most at risk.

It's impossible to completely prevent an aneurysm from forming, but Birinyi says the key is to take care of your overall health.

"Brain aneurysms can appear in anyone," said Birinyi. "However we do know about a few risk factors for the development for their enlargement and also for rupture. The way you can prevent any of those from happening luckily are the same things we can do to improve your health overall, so don't smoke and keep your blood pressure under control."

Birinyi also says although it's very rare for an aneurysm to rupture, if it does, it's crucial to get medical attention immediately.

