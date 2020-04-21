Local woman makes 1200 masks to stop COVID-19 spread

A local woman named Dolly Owens used a needle, sewing machine, and a lot of fabric to touch thousands of lives.

"Different people are coming to me asking me to make them," Owens said. "So, we are making them [and] as of today, I think we are sitting at 1,200."

Because of her commitment, Owen wakes up every morning at 5 a.m. and sits at her kitchen table for 13 hours.

"As long as everybody stays healthy and we don't lose anybody, we are doing great," Owens said. "That's what matters."

"She just put on Facebook that she was starting to do it," Madison Hebert, a high school senior helping Dolly Owens said. "I reached out to her asking how I can help."

Owens asked Hebert to help her cut out the fabrics for the masks. Each mask needed four pieces. Do the math, 1,200 times four and that's nearly 5,000 pieces of fabric Hebert helped cut out.

"As somebody who wants to go into the medical field," Hebert explained. "I would hope that people would do the same for me."

What's even better than the couple making the masks together is the price. These masks are completely free, but people are more than welcomed to leave a donation.

"I've been running back and forth to Alex for cancer treatment," Jeffrey Clark, a Vernon Parish resident picking a mask from Owens said. "I saw on Facebook she was making masks, and I got in touch with her and she's helped me out."

"Like Mrs. Dolly [Owens] says, it's all about keeping everyone healthy and getting through this all together," Hebert said. "So, by helping out Mrs. Dolly that's the least I can do."

"I wouldn't say [that] I'm a hero," Owens said. "I'm just a normal person doing what normal people do. Just helping each other out."

