Locals work together to provide health care workers with 3D printed PPE

Local businesses, schools, nonprofits, and government agencies are pulling together in order to better protect local healthcare employees in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of protective gear.

Seeing the need for additional personal protective equipment for healthcare employees as recommended by the CDC, Dr. Marvin Mata, the Pediatrics Department Chair and Medical Director of PICU and Hospitalist Service at Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital, called on Liz Hines, Director of Curriculum and Development of St. Frances Cabrini School, to make design modifications and 3D-print personal protective face masks.

“The face shield is another layer of protection that goes over the regular face mask to better protect the individual from airborne particles and liquid contamination,” said Dr. Mata.

Upon seeing a Facebook post by Hines about protective mask designs, Assistant Professor of Engineering Natalie Maxey, Ph.D. of Lousiana College reached out regarding design ideas she had. Together, they created a Facebook group to create an organized production effort and solicit the support of the community in order to make the supplies a reality. Currently, those involved with the project are printing two different types of personal protective face masks.

Maxey is printing N95 respirators that offer the highest form of protection for health workers. This type of PPE protects the wearer from airborne particles and liquids that may contaminate the face. Healthcare workers that are handling patients with positive cases of COVID-19 or patients who are under observation and exhibit symptoms of the virus require this type of protection.

Hines, in collaboration with Father Taylor Reynolds and Teresa Sandquist and utilizing some crowdsourced designs, produced a face shield for healthcare workers who are with patients that do not show symptoms of COVID-19 but require an increased level of protection. With the use of the Rapides Parish Library and Louisiana State University of Alexandria’s 3D printers, they are printing an average of sixteen face shields per day.

Understanding the need for more shields and respirators, local representatives of Louisiana College, Pineville High School, 3D Transition Services, CLTCC, Bolton High School, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, St. Frances Cabrini School, Proctor and Gamble, Zed Axis, LLC, HCA-MidAmerica Division, Rapides Regional Medical Center, and Rapides Parish Library are making a community effort to cut down on production time. Each organization has contributed supplies, the use of their 3D printers, volunteers to assemble parts, and/or have ordered 3D printers to increase production.

“We all have a part to play in protecting our healthcare workers and their families," Hines said. "We appreciate the cooperation and involvement from our community.”

Dr. Mata is coordinating distribution of the masks stating that they will be delivered to facilities with high volumes of patients first. Facilities such as Rapides Regional Hospital, St. Francis Cabrini Hospital, Alexandria Emergency Hospital, urgent care clinics, and emergency rooms tend to have a very high volume of traffic.

However, all medical facilities may make a request for the protective equipment by filling out a form by clicking here

Financial contributions to assist in production so far include $10,000 raised by Dr. Rick Brewer, President of Louisiana College, and a GoFundMe created by Dr. Lauren Stokes that has raised $1,060.

Individuals interested in supporting this community effort may receive information regarding donations by contacting Dr. Lauren Stokes at Laurendstokes@aol.com. Information about volunteer opportunities and updates may be found on the PPE 3D Printing 4 Cenla Facebook page.

RELATED: LC professor goes 3D in effort to help health care community

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.