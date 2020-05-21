Lockdown exhaustion got you beat? Try these tips from local psychologists to boost your mood

If you’ve been feeling more exhausted by the end of your day recently, psychologists say you can partially blame it on the two-month lockdown.

“Doing nothing is more exhausting than doing something,” said Dr. Darlyne Nemeth, a clinical, medical and neuro psychologist.

Many of us feel tired despite being at home more. Well, Dr. Nemeth says that’s because we don’t get to release our excitement as much.

“When I go home and after a full day of telehealth, like I’m doing with you right now, I feel exhilarated because I’ve done something productive with my day,” she said.

Changes in your routine play a big role in this.

Dr. Lucinda DeGrange is also a psychologist and she says these disruptions in your regular schedule cause stress.

“[Whenever] you have stress, that can make a person feel psychologically tired,” said DeGrande.

So, to help put the pep back in your step, these professionals recommend you give yourself a routine.

Find things to accomplish during the day and times to decompress before bed. Just be sure to pace yourself, especially as you begin to venture outside of the home again.

“You’ve got to build up to your usual pace,” said Dr. Nemeth. “People who do not, basically will have a strong emotional, if not physical reaction.”

You also can’t make up for lost time, so focus on what you can do to keep yourself happy and healthy right now. That includes keeping a consistent sleep schedule and staying hydrated.

“Drinking water is one of the quickest ways to help reduce your fatigue,” said Dr. DeGrange.

She added that movement does great for the body and mind. Try activities like yoga or a brief walk outside. Even just soaking up a bit of sun can do wonders for your mood.

“Just to get that natural light exposure, it helps with that groggy feeling,” said Dr. DeGrange.

Another way to relieve the exhaustion is to safely socialize. Talk about it with family in the home or with friends on the phone.

And at the end of the day, give yourself a break. Both of these experts agree, this is new territory for all of us.

