Logan’s Roadhouse fires employees, closes 261 locations

(Gray News) - The parent company that owns the Logan's Roadhouse restaurant chain has closed all 261 of its locations and fired nearly all its 18,000 furloughed employees.

The Wall Street Journal reported CraftWorks Holdings, Inc, which also owns Old Chicago restaurants, also had terminated employee benefits, including health insurance, according to an internal memo.

Restaurant Business Online reported benefits ended March 31, with termination meaning former employees do not have access to COBRA insurance.

Workers were reportedly told that the restaurants may not reopen.

Some franchise locations, including Logan’s restaurants in the Carolinas, are remaining open, WBTV reported.

The company had already declared bankruptcy before the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the economy.

The company pledged to keep people updated on its status on the Logan's website.

"It’s hard, and it’s heartbreaking for the thousands of our heroes, our team members. Social distancing is something we’re not used to doing, but social gatherings on the other hand, game on!" the company stated. "Once this is all over, we’d love to invite y’all to kick back at our house, have an incredible hand-cut steak, an ice-cold beer, and enjoy the fellowship of our community."

