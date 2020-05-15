Long lines outside local businesses as barbershops, salons reopen

Phase one of the governor's reopening plan allows personal care businesses like barbershops and hair and nail salons to reopen under certain guidelines. Early on Friday morning, some customers were already lined up outside local salons waiting to get inside before they even opened.

There was a long line outside a shopping center in Pineville where a barbershop and nail salon are located next to each other. Under the governor's new guidelines, shops are restricted to 25 percent capacity. Inside waiting areas must remain closed, leaving people to wait in their vehicles or line up outside. Employees of personal care businesses are required to wear masks, and must adhere to strict sanitizing measures, in addition to screening customers for symptoms before they come inside.

One customer we spoke with told us she's glad to finally be able to get a manicure.

"I got here at nine this morning, they were already full inside so she told me to come back two hours later. So, now we're just waiting in line to get in,” says Am Robertson, who came by to get a mani and pedi for the first time in more than two months. "I guess you don't realize how much you enjoy something like that until you don't have it."

According to the rules set forth by the state fire marshal’s office, customers are not required to wear masks. About half the people we saw in line were voluntarily wearing masks.

