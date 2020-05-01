Looking for a list of outdoor venues in Cenla?

Are you looking for places where you can find outdoor seating locally? Restaurants, churches and other businesses can list their information right here on our website!

Just click on the Love the Locals tab on our page.

If you're a business or organization that wants to share your information to the public, or if you're someone looking to see what is available in your community, KALB's Love the Locals is here for you.

Thanks for all you do, and please stay safe!

Here are a few listings with outdoor seating options:

Spirits

Walk-ons

Lou and Laura’s

Beans and cream

Caro’s

Poboy express Jackson

Huddle House

Firehouse subs

Tunks

