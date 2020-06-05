Louisiana Athletic Club announces reopening plans

If you're a member of the Louisiana Athletic Club, you can officially head back to the gym tomorrow.

Louisiana Athletic Club (KALB)

Saturday is the beginning of LAC's own Phase I reopening plan that has been vetted through the Christus Health System. The Pineville and Alexandria locations will both reopen Saturday, but the Alexandria location will not be open 24 hours during Phase I.

All members will be screened at the door and will receive temperature checks before walking in.

As part of the plan, there will be fewer cardio machines on the gym floor, spacing between weight equipment, and some gym features like childcare, group fitness classes, and contact sports will remain closed for now.

According to their Facebook page, these changes are temporary, but members will receive a discounted rate for the month of June, and have options available to keep their memberships frozen.

