Louisiana Athletic Club locations to remain closed until further notice

The expiration of the Stay at Home Order allows gyms and fitness facilities to reopen with 25 percent capacity, but not all gyms in Cenla are choosing to open up right now.

In a letter sent via email to members and posted on their Facebook page, Louisiana Athletic Club Executive Director Scott Cochran says LAC locations in Pineville and Alexandria will remain closed until further notice. In the letter Cochran says that because the fitness clubs are part of the CHRISTUS health system, they want the reopening guidelines thoroughly vetted through a medical lens in order to make sure they can guarantee the safety of members. LAC says they are working on their own reopening plan that includes a focus on heightened sanitation, social distancing, and a limited number of members inside at the same time. They say that reopening will include the highest standards set forth by CHRISTUS health.

