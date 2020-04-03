Louisiana Chief Justice calls for reduced jail populations to combat COVID-19 outbreak

Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette J. Johnson is requesting district judges reduce the population inside of Louisiana's jails and prisons as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads.

This comes during a deadly outbreak of the virus at Oakdale Federal Correctional Institute. At least 3 inmates have died and dozens of other inmates and staff have tested positive or displayed symptoms.

"Louisiana has a significantly higher-than-average parish jail population. An outbreak of COVID-19 in our jails would be potentially catastrophic for jail staff, the families of jail staff, and inmates," Chief Justice Johnson said in the letter.

Here are the guidelines provided:

1. For those charged with misdemeanor crimes, other than domestic abuse battery, favor a nominal bail amount, or a release on recognizance order – with, of course, a notice to appear on a future date;

2. For those convicted of a misdemeanor crime, consider modification to a release and supervised probation or simply time-served;

3. For those charged with a non-violent offense, consider a reduced bail obligation or a release on recognizance order with, of course, a notice to appear on a future date;

4. For those charged in other criminal matters, re-examine the nature of the offense and criminal history, if any, to determine if any bail revisions are appropriate;

5.) Where the Department of Probation and Parole requests a revocation of probation and it is within your discretion to revoke, please confer with Probation and Parole to determine whether there is an alternative to detention, especially with technical violations;

6.) For those being held due to an outstanding warrant “hold” from another judicial district or jurisdiction, please request prosecutors and a designated sheriff’s deputy promptly communicate with that jurisdiction to determine whether the underlying reason for the hold is sufficiently minor (e.g., a minor traffic offense, failure to pay money obligations, failure to return a rental movie) such that release can be effected or whether the detainee can be immediately transferred;

7. ) Please suggest to law enforcement that, whenever practicable, they issue summons and citations on misdemeanor crimes and non-violent offenses in lieu of arrest, with a notice to appear on a future date.

You can read her full letter here.

