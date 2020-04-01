Louisiana College launches telehealth resource for students

Difficulties posed by social distancing, travel restrictions, and the shift in established routines are unsettling. Add to the mix personal health concerns, and the reasons Louisiana College launched a telehealth service for students on March 30 become apparent.

“Because our primary concern is the health and well-being of the Louisiana College family, we are providing free telehealth service to our students,” said Louisiana College President Dr. Rick Brewer. “With the necessity of online classes comes the separation of our campus community, but I want students to know they are not separated from our compassion and concern.”

Louisiana College partnered with TimelyMD, which hosts Campus.Health. Available via smartphone or any web-enabled device, students have 24/7 unlimited free access to professional health advice and licensed counselors.

Whether students are feeling sick or overwhelmed, they can talk to Campus.Health medical providers -- who can diagnose common conditions (cold, flu, sinus infection) -- and licensed counselors that offer students a safe space to talk about anything at any time, whether COVID-19 or any other mental stressor. All Campus.Health counselors are professionally trained, with some specializing in faith-based counseling.

Regarding COVID-19 specifically, Campus.Health will virtually assess symptoms and administer frontline care in a digital environment to limit the spread of illness. They will also give recommendations on the need for testing vs. self-quarantine, and where to go if testing or further care is needed.

For other frequently asked questions, please click here.

Students already have received an email containing Campus.Health log in information. Any enrolled, full-time Louisiana College student can register, and they may choose a voice or video call from their smartphone.

"Thomas Paine said, ‘These are the times that try men's souls; … yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.’ Well, these are the times that try everyone’s soul,” Brewer emphasized.

“Weeks and maybe months of trying times await us,” he added. “Yet the ‘glorious triumph’ will come only through our reliance upon a faithful God and our compliance regarding healthful advice from knowledgeable persons. Louisiana College is doing both.”

