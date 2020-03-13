Louisiana College suspends classes; reschedules Spring break

Louisiana College administration will suspend in-person classes March 16 – March 20 and will observe Spring break the week of March 23 – March 27 in response to concerns regarding the Coronavirus COVID-19.

“These precautionary steps come from an abundance of caution and our concern regarding the health, well-being, and safety of our Louisiana College family,” said Louisiana College President Dr. Rick Brewer. “A two-week break gives our President’s Leadership Team ample time to consider inter-related campus logistics. This also enables faculty to ramp-up as we migrate to online instruction and other remote learning methods beginning March 30.”

Residential students may opt to remain on campus, and college food services will be available for the week of March 16, but not for Spring break, as is usual. Food services will resume on March 30.

“Our hope is to return to face-to-face classes on April 20, but that is not a fixed decision,” Brewer said.

The College’s highly promoted Preview Day that was set for March 21 has been postponed to April 18.

“Because COVID-19 has created extremely fluid circumstances, our Team remains vigilant and flexible as this situation changes locally and nationally,” Brewer added. “We have consistently consulted resources and advisories from the Center for Disease Control and the Louisiana Office of Public Health. We will continue to follow those as well as upcoming governmental directives.”

Brewer said the college is not closing but will remain in operation, thus requiring staff to report to work as usual with the exception of Spring break.

Louisiana College Athletics is suspended until further notice.

“At such a time as this, our entire Louisiana College family must recognize the flexibility and sacrifice required as we all help each other in these days,” Brewer said.

