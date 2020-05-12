Louisiana College updates mission statement

Louisiana College’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved an updated mission statement for the College in its May 8 meeting.

The new statement reads: “Louisiana College is a Christ-centered community committed to Academic Excellence where students are equipped for Lives of Learning, Leading, and Serving.”

“Louisiana College is mission-driven and vision focused, and our upgraded mission statement concisely conveys those standards,” said Louisiana College President Dr. Rick Brewer.“Much prayer and conversation supported this modification emerging from the President’s Leadership Team, as well as from the Board of Trustees’ review and ultimate approval."

The President’s Leadership Team identified themes that provided direction for the statement. Those themes are integration of faith, academic excellence, student development, resource development, stewardship, and technology.

Also identified were values that drove the improved statement’s formation.

FAITH: Biblical faith informs our learning, motivates us to excellence, and focuses our dependence upon God.

INTEGRITY: Truth, honesty, and transparency provide the underpinnings that inform the breadth of Louisiana College's endeavors.

LEARNING: Authentic learning must expand the mind and deepen the soul.

SERVICE: The most effective education results in service to others.

COMMUNITY: The synergy among professor and students leads to the path of discovery.

The former mission statement remains an important keystone of Louisiana College, Brewer said. It states: “The guiding principle of Louisiana College is to provide liberal arts, professional, and graduate programs characterized by devotion to the preeminence of the Lord Jesus, allegiance to the authority of the Holy Scriptures, dedication to academic excellence for the glory of God, and commitment to change the world for Christ by the power of the Holy Spirit.”

“All of these ideals and their specific statements converge in the four words of our Vision of Preparing Graduates and Transforming Lives,” Brewer said. “Beyond mere words, however, is the heart that our leaders at Louisiana College have for the students entrusted to us by God. We did not pull these values and commitments from thin air. Rather, we reflected on the rich heritage of Louisiana College that has borne her along since 1906, and we used that reflection of the past as a guiding light toward the future.”

In an email to faculty and staff, Brewer said: “Please know of my genuine gratitude for each of you and your support of these core essentials shaping and advancing the College into the future.”

Copyright 2020 Louisiana College. All rights reserved.