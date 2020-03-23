Louisiana Department of Insurance addresses telemedicine. network adequacy

Louisiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon issued Emergency Rule 37 to address the statewide public health emergency declared in Louisiana as the result of the imminent threat posed by COVID-19.

“Promulgating Emergency Rule 37 continues the proactive stance of the LDI to provide guidance to insurers, healthcare providers and consumers on the importance of network adequacy,” said Donelon. “Not only does prudent use of telemedicine services promote social distancing, these services also provide a powerful tool to maintain access to critical care during this event.”

In summary Emergency Rule 37:

•Expands access to telemedicine services so Louisiana residents can continue receiving necessary care without a visit to a hospital or clinic, including permitting telemedicine visits conducted through the patient’s phone or personal device.

•Requires insurers to cover mental health services via telemedicine to the extent they would be covered in-person, except for treatments that are not appropriate for remote delivery.

•Broadens telehealth availability by waiving restrictions requiring patients to only conduct telemedicine visits with providers in the insurer’s existing telemedicine network.

•Requires insurers to evaluate their out-of-network cost-sharing to ensure patients are not unreasonably charged extra cost-sharing amounts under their insurance policy if in-network access becomes limited during the event.

The full text of Emergency Rule 37 can be found here.

Additionally, other COVID-19 resources and FAQ’s are available found here.

