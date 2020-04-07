Louisiana Drivers License renewal now available through LA Wallet app

Due to closures brought on by COVID-19 the Department of Motor Vehicles will now allow renewals of driver’s licenses and IDs through the LA Wallet app.

The app is now free of charge to Louisiana residents on Apple and Android devices and can be found by searching for “LA Wallet” in the app store. Current users of the app will need to update it to the newest version through the app store.

The in-app renewals will operate similarly to current online renewal options.

When renewed through the app you will receive a physical ID in the mail and an updated LA Wallet digital license/ID within one day of the renewal.

You can find an instructional video of how to use the app and its new functions on the app’s website HERE

