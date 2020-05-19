Louisiana Food Banks receive egg donations

Egg producer Cal-Maine Foods, INC, located in Pine Grove, La., donated two truckloads consisting of 1,560 cases of eggs (280,800 eggs) in each truck to the five food banks across the state.

Those food banks are located in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport.

“Cal-Maine is generously donating an excellent source of protein to help families in need of food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M. “Last week, Cal-Maine informed me there was additional inventory of farm-fresh eggs and was looking for a way to help the community. My suggestion was to donate those eggs to the state’s food banks.”

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and Cal-Maine will distribute the eggs by the end of the month. Cal-Maine has approximately 40 egg-producing plants across the country.

