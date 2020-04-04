Louisiana to receive additional 200 ventilators

According to a post on Gov. Edwards' Facebook page, Vice President Mike Pence announced that Louisiana will receive an additional 200 ventilators from the strategic national stockpile in response to the coronavirus pandemic, for a total of 350 ventilators received from the stockpile.

Here's what Edwards said in the post:

"We are grateful to President Trump and Vice President Pence for keeping Louisiana at the forefront of this fight against COVID-19 and appreciate them understanding the necessity of these ventilators. I spoke to the Vice President Saturday morning and reiterated Louisiana’s ongoing needs.

"Based on our modeling, we know that we will exceed our capacity to deliver health care, first in the New Orleans area, but because of these ventilators and others that we are sourcing, we will be able to prolong that inevitable day.

"However, the degree to which we are able to prevent overwhelming our hospitals depends on people’s compliance of the Stay at Home Order and other mitigation measures.

"We know that social distancing efforts work and will in fact flatten the curve. I am imploring all of our people to stay home, slow the spread and save lives. #lagov #COVID19"

Copyright 2020 Gov. John Bel Edwards. All rights reserved.