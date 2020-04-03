Louisiana Healthcare worker recovering after weeks of quarantine amid COVID-19 diagnosis

Our healthcare workers are risking it all to save lives. So when you hear about one not feeling well, you might start to feel a little tug at your heartstrings.

“I was like maybe it’s just a cold. So, I took a Tylenol. I tried to bring my fever down,” Cassandra Patrick says.

That was on March 17.

Patrick has been working as an emergency room technician for the last 10 years.

“I was sent home on a 14-day quarantine,” Patrick says. She later tested negative for the flu.

“The only thing I kept thinking was, ‘If this is not the flu. What could this be?’”

Not knowing what illness was rushing its way through her body, Patrick did not want her three kids exposed. She sent them to stay with her family.

“I haven’t seen my kids in 14 days,” she says.

She says self-care is tough. Sleeping through the night was a chore.

“One night I was just up all night, couldn’t breathe," Patrick says.

That’s when her background in medicine kicked in.

Patrick spent the night working hard to get by without calling 911. She says she didn’t want to take first responders away from helping someone critical.

Patrick turned on a fan and elevated herself. She says the elevation helped with her breathing issues,

“I relaxed and took slow breathes and kind of just got myself together. Sometimes anxiety will cause you to make it seem like you’re not breathing," she says.

“I was like maybe it’s just a cold. So, I took a Tylenol. I tried to bring my fever down,” Cassandra Patrick says.

That was on March 17.

Patrick has been working as an emergency room technician for the last 10 years.

“I was sent home on a 14-day quarantine,” Patrick says. She later tested negative for the flu.

“The only thing I kept thinking was, ‘If this is not the flu. What could this be?’”

Not knowing what illness was rushing its way through her body, Patrick did not want her three kids exposed. She sent them to stay with her family.

“I haven’t seen my kids in 14 days,” she says.

She says self-care is tough. Sleeping through the night was a chore.

“One night I was just up all night, couldn’t breathe," Patrick says.

That’s when her background in medicine kicked in.

Patrick spent the night working hard to get by without calling 911. She says she didn’t want to take first responders away from helping someone critical.

Patrick turned on a fan and elevated herself. She says the elevation helped with her breathing issues,

“I relaxed and took slow breathes and kind of just got myself together. Sometimes anxiety will cause you to make it seem like you’re not breathing," she says.

Instead, she called on her support system.

"I was calling friends and family like please check up on me because I’m not feeling good,” said Patrick. “I couldn’t move. I was weak.”

Patrick says she struggled to hold her arm above her head.

She later got a chest x-ray then headed to the Baton Rouge General Mid-City test site around March 20. Seven days later, Patrick found out she tested positive for the virus.

Doctors told her the virus caused her to develop pneumonia in her left lung. However, since Patrick had a steady heart rate, good blood pressure, and pulse, she wasn’t admitted.

Doctors told her to self-isolate and start self-care, which Patrick said she was okay with.

She started experiencing many of those same symptoms we’ve heard some COVID-19 positive patients have.

“I wasn’t tasting food...I still don’t have my smell back,” she says.

Patrick says her mouth was still dry after drinking a 20-ounce bottle of water.

But more than anything, this long-time ER technician was missing the interaction with her kids.

“It was hard videoing them and just talking to them via phone,” she says. “They’re like, ‘When can we come home? When will you feel better?’ I was like, ‘I have to feel better before I can see y’all.’”

It’s been a challenge to preserve the mental and physical strength necessary to beat this thing.

Patrick says she kept those more vulnerable to the virus in the back of her mind to keep her own fight going.

“I don’t want to come into contact with anyone until the doctor says, ‘Cassandra you’re clear,’ because my body and yours are different. Like, I probably could fight a virus, but your body can’t fight a virus,” she says.

“That's why it’s important for me to stay inside,” she adds. “Because I did not want to transfer it to anyone.”

So, Patrick is calling on the community to move a little differently for a while. Stay home and act like you have the virus just to make sure you and your neighbor stay well.

“Everyone is so concerned about, ‘I’m ready to get out of the house. I’m ready to do this, do that.’ I know everyone wants a normal life, but I know we also want to be safe,” Patrick says.

Patrick says she’s not 100% herself again, but she’s on the way to getting back to normal.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.