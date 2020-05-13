Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal explains 25 percent capacity

Louisiana will begin the first phase of reopening on Friday.

Source: KALB

Earlier this week, Governor Edwards announced he would allow a list of businesses, including gyms and restaurants, to reopen with 25 percent capacity.

We caught up with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office to see how exactly the 25 percent capacity is determined.

Chief H. Butch Browning told KALB the 25 percent is based on the gross square footage of each building. That means each business owner needs to know their gross square footage.

In a new guidance that will be distributed to business owners Wednesday, there is a specific square footage per person based on the type of business.

So for example, a restaurant is 60 square feet per person at 25 percent. If a restaurant owner knows the gross square footage of their facility, they divide that number by 60.

In addition to the capacity limit, tables still need to be spaced out at least six feet apart at restaurants, and there still can't be groups larger than 10 at any given time.

Chief Browning said those ten people who sit together must either be a family or related by household.

Employees must also wear masks and gloves for preparing and serving food.

“This opening is not 100%, it’s 25%," said Browning. "We still have the virus out there, there are still possibilities of the virus spreading. The virus can multiply so the mitigation measures that are in place are designed to not spread the virus. That’s the most important thing because if the virus starts spreading and our numbers go up, we might lose the ground that we’ve gained.”

Patio seating will still be allowed as well.

The State Fire Marshal's Office will be working with individual businesses who need help with spacing.

To learn more about the mitigation measures, you can go to OpenSafely.LA.Gov and register to get the information emailed to you.

Once the phase one guidance is approved Wednesday, info can also be found on the State Fire Marshal's website.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.