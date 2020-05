Louisiana Senate targets lawyer ads promising big payouts

A proposal striking at the proliferation of TV, radio and billboard ads blanketing Louisiana has won support from state senators.

Sen. Heather Cloud’s bill would declare as false or misleading those lawyer ads in which a person claims to have received the full amount of a settlement or judgment.

Instead, the ad would have to disclose how much was deducted for attorney fees and any other expenses related to the litigation.

Cloud says lawyers are making false promises.

Opponents say the bill is unconstitutional because the state Supreme Court regulates the practice of law.

The Senate voted 28-6 for the measure Thursday, sending it to the House for consideration.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.