Louisiana State Police: Currently no plans to close any roadways

Louisiana State Police Troop E wants to dispel rumors about road possible closures as a result of the coronavirus. LSP would like to reiterate the fact that currently there are no plans to close any roadways. LSP Troop E released this statement:

"Throughout the week, Louisiana State Police Troop E has received many phone calls about possible road closures as a result of COVID-19. In an effort to dispel these rumors, Louisiana State Police would like to reiterate the fact that currently there are no plans to close any roadways. We ask the public to please obtain information from reliable sources and refrain from spreading misinformation.

Road closures and detours can be found using the Louisiana Traveler Information System through several different methods including the 511 phone system, www.511la.org, Louisiana DOTD Twitter accounts, and the “Louisiana 511” smartphone application."

We will update you if there are possible road closures.

Copyright 2020 LSP and KALB. All rights reserved.

