Louisiana State Trooper George Baker laid to rest in hometown

Fallen Louisiana State Trooper George Baker was laid to rest Thursday in his hometown of Albany, La.

(WVUE)

Baker died Sunday from injuries he received in a Hammond police chase.

He was remembered as a dedicated former Marine police officer and a state trooper who gave his life performing a job that he loved.

Hundreds lined up early on the streets of Hammond outside University Center for a memorial to fallen Louisiana State Trooper George Baker.

Baker died from injuries suffered while assisting Hammond Police in the pursuit of two suspects who were later arrested. He is being remembered as a lifelong public servant who was a marine, a Greensburg police officer, an St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s deputy and a state trooper for the last 10 years.

"He was obviously a tremendous person who cared I said big goals and strove to achieve them,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said.

Trooper Baker donated his organs to help others. In recognition, State police superintendent Kevin Reeves today awarded him the department's lifesaving award posthumously.

Trooper Baker was committed to doing the right thing every day and he lived his life through sacrifice,” Reeves said.

After the memorial, a procession well over a mile long consisting of hundreds of first responder units from across the state escorting Baker’s body to his home town of Albany.

Among the hundreds who gathered on the streets were friends from Baker’s home town of Albany. Baker left behind his wife Heather and daughter Harper and friends still can’t believe he’s gone.

"Crazy accident...don’t run from the cops just pull over,” lifelong friend Joel Tantino said.

Two people were arrested in connection with trooper Baker‘s death. One of them, Nathan Anding, faces a long list of charges including manslaughter. George Baker was 33 years old.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.