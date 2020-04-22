Louisiana Supreme Court extends aspects of April 6 Order

The Louisiana Supreme Court issued a new Order on Wednesday, in consideration of ongoing public health recommendations to reduce the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 and slowing the spread of the disease while balancing the need to protect the constitutional rights and public safety of the citizens of the state by maintaining access to Louisiana courts.

The Court’s new order sets forth the following:

1. Prior Order: All provisions of the April 6, 2020 Order of this Court shall remain in place, except as expressly modified herein. To the extent that proceedings can be conducted by remote conferencing, judges are encouraged to conduct all court matters.

2. Jury Trials: No civil or criminal jury trial shall commence in any Louisiana state court before June 30, 2020.

3. Remote Proceedings: The consent for remote proceedings in civil matters required in Section 6 of this Court’s April 6, 2020 Order shall not be unreasonably withheld by any party, which shall be enforced by the trial judge pursuant to the authority granted by Louisiana Code of Civil Procedure Article 191, or as expressly provided by law.

“The Louisiana Supreme Court and state courts across Louisiana continue efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” said Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson. “In doing so, we have extended certain provisions towards those efforts to June 30, 2020. As we continue to prioritize the safety of our citizens, including judges and court staff, we remain diligent in our commitment to serving all citizens of Louisiana.”

Copies of the previous Orders and press releases from the Louisiana Supreme Court as well as information and Orders from courts across Louisiana can be found at www.lasc.org and www.lasc.org/COVID19.

