Louisiana Supreme Court makes changes to July bar exam

The Louisiana Supreme Court (the Court) and the Louisiana Supreme Court Committee on Bar Admissions (LASCBA) announced Friday, May 8 changes to the July 2020 bar exam.

The three-day bar exam originally scheduled for July 20, 22, and 24 has been canceled.

The LASCBA will hold a one-day bar exam on July 27 and October 10.

The one-day bar exam will be held in four cities in Louisiana.

•Baton Rouge

•New Orleans

•Charles

•Sherevport

Applicants who are first-time test takers, prioritized by date of application and fees received by LASCBA, will be given a choice as to their preferred date and location.

The deadline to apply for the one-day exams is May 30. Applicants are encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible.

If seating becomes available for the October 10 one day exam, the Court and the LASCBA may announce an additional registration period for the October exam.

The LASCBA is continually monitoring all public health information, government requirements and recommendations, and will implement all required protocols for the safe administration of the exam for all involved.

Applicants will be provided with information regarding required protocols in advance of each exam.

Applicants are expected to check the LASCBA’s website regularly for additional announcements regarding this matter.

