Louisiana Women in Agriculture Conference underway in Alexandria

Despite coronavirus concerns across the state, one highly-anticipated local conference is going on as planned Thursday and Friday.

Women from around Louisiana and speakers from across the country gathered for the Louisiana Women in Agriculture Conference and expo at the Randolph Riverfront Center. On Thursday, conference attendees went on ag-related field trips around Cenla.

The goal of the event is to provide support, empowerment, and education to female farmers in Louisiana. After months of preparation, this year's conference went on as planned despite the coronavirus scare.

One attendee we spoke to says she isn't too concerned about the virus.

"I didn't have any concerns about here because the people that farm are in the dirt and they eat their own food," said Lisa Josey. "They eat locally. I'm not sure of too many farmers that travel worldwide anyway. No I'm not because it's locally grown, locally sourced. We live off the land."

Friday's session includes presentations from fellow female farmers from as far away as California. Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain is also on the agenda.

