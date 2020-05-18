Louisiana approved for new program for students receiving free, reduced-price school meals

Louisiana has been approved for the new Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Program, which is designed to provide extra help buying groceries for families who normally receive free and reduced-price meals at school.

This includes all families attending a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) school. To receive these benefits, families must be notified of the benefits and must complete an application. The portal will launch May 18, and applications are due June 8.

While there will be a statewide communications campaign to notify parents of their eligibility, USDA requires that schools also reach out to eligible families by May 25. This communication can be made through the school system’s normal family communication channels.

The Department has created a digital flyer that can be used to notify parents of their eligibility for these benefits. The flyer, which links to the application portal and FAQs, is available HERE.

