Louisiana checking virus outbreaks at crawfish farms

Louisiana officials are investigating apparent coronavirus outbreaks at three crawfish farms.

Officials provided few details Monday but said the investigation began in the Acadiana region at a crawfish producer where workers - including migrants - live in dormitory-style settings.

The number of cases involved and exact locations were not immediately provided.

Meanwhile, the state has again begun listing details on the extent of coronavirus infections at individual nursing homes in the state.

The release came as the state's total number of deaths hit 2,440.

It was a one-day increase of 15 but Gov. John Bel Edwards, while lamenting the deaths, noted it was the lowest increase since the end of March.

