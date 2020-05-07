Louisiana emergency election plan draws lawsuit

A federal lawsuit has been filed against Louisiana's emergency election plan aimed at addressing voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Advocate reports the lawsuit was brought by the NAACP, Power Coalition for Equity and Justice and four individual voters.

It calls the state’s plan for access to mail-in ballots “unduly restrictive” and seeks to eliminate requirements that voters present an excuse to get an absentee ballot.

A similar lawsuit is pending in Texas.

The Louisiana lawsuit argues requiring any excuse to get an absentee ballot is unconstitutional and violates the Voting Rights Act.

To view the lawsuit, CLICK HERE.

