Louisiana farms describe life amid coronavirus

The coronavirus crisis starts to hurt Louisiana farmers.

Milk prices have dropped so low in some parts of the country that farmers are actually having to dump milk.

Like his grandfather, before him, Darrell Sinagra works his dairy farm in the rolling hills of Northern Tangipahoa Parish. He cares for around 300 Holstein dairy cows on 250 acres starting well before sunup.

“I love what I do but it’s aggravating to not get paid to keep doing what we’re doing,” Sinagra said.

Sinagra’s herd recently gave birth to a half dozen spring calves.

After several sluggish years, he hoped for a good 2020 but coronavirus sent prices the wrong way.

“Their first paycheck from that will be reflected the middle of this month or in May they dropped about a third which is a huge drop,” LSU Ag professor, Gary Hay said.

He blames the drop largely on schools and other institutions which used to buy a lot of milk are now closed.

“The demand is way off and we’ve seen cheese and commodity prices really drop in the last month,” Hay said.

The current downturn in dairy prices is nothing new for dairy farmers working in an industry that’s been on the ropes the last several years.’

State Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain says 20 years ago Louisiana had nearly 1000 dairy farms. That number has dwindled to about 40 and some fear things could get worse.

”If you’re looking at milk prices right now there’s an oversupply of 10% because of milk is not going into institutions,” said Strain.

Though prices are dropping several times each week, a truck picks up milk from Sinagra‘s farm and takes it to a Borden plant in Mississippi.

Strain says there may be money in the stimulus bill to assist farmers like Sinagra, who Now wonders how long he can continue.

“I don’t know and I really don’t want to think about that just yet,” Sinagra said.

Sinagra says the next 2 to 3 months will be critical to Louisiana’s last remaining dairy farmers who are struggling to hold on.

The LSU AG center says 20 years ago there were 50,000 dairy cows in Louisiana. Now there are fewer than 15,000.

