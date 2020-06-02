Louisiana gambling board chairman removed by state Senate

The head of Louisiana’s gambling regulatory board has been ousted by state senators who refused to confirm his reappointment on the final day of the regular legislative session.

Ronnie Jones has been chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board since August 2013. He was among 11 appointees selected to serve on state boards who didn’t receive approval Monday from the Senate. Senators debated the confirmation decisions behind closed doors in an executive session. They voted on a list of confirmations in bulk.

Hewitt said Tuesday that she couldn’t say what objections any senator may have raised to reconfirming Jones. Jones says he was blindsided by the decision.

