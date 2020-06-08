Louisiana lawmakers change rules for GOP committee districts

Louisiana Republicans hope they have ended the upheaval surrounding elections for their governing body by having lawmakers rewrite the rules determining the makeup of the GOP’s central committee districts.

Bills passed by near-unanimous House and Senate votes in the regular legislative session would keep the Republican Party from having to follow a 1980s-era law that would have it dramatically rework its State Central Committee districts.

The measures await a decision by Gov. John Bel Edwards. The Democratic governor hasn’t said whether he’ll sign the changes.

Republicans filed a lawsuit in November trying to maintain their existing district plan.

The law changes would appear to end the need for the lawsuit if signed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

