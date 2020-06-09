Louisiana lawmakers push business tax cuts as virus response

Businesses would receive millions in tax breaks under bills that have started moving in the Louisiana House.

The measures advanced Tuesday are pitched by Republicans as a way to help retailers, restaurants and other companies struggling to recover from coronavirus closures.

The proposals won overwhelming support in the House Ways and Means Committee.

They are estimated to siphon $14 million or more from the state treasury in the budget year that begins July 1 and tens of millions more in later years.

Critics say Louisiana can’t afford to strip dollars from health care programs, public safety services and college campuses to pay for the tax cuts.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.