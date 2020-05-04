Louisiana lawmakers return to virus-related budget problems

Louisiana lawmakers have resumed their legislative session and are trying to get their arms around the scale of the financial problems caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

State Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Dist. 59, wears a mask with the state seal as he listens to testimony during a House Appropriations Committee meeting in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. | Source: AP Photo / Gerald Herbert

They’re struggling with the problem of how to craft a budget when economists say there’s little precedent for the type of disaster the world is facing.

Economists outlined grim expectations to the House Appropriations Committee of a slow and painful recovery and an economic hit that will be greater than after hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

The state faces a double whammy: The virus fallout from widespread unemployment and shuttered businesses and an international feud worsening the steep decline in oil prices.

