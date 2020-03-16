Louisiana plant asks regulators to allow higher emissions

A Louisiana chemical plant that agreed to lower its emissions of a potentially harmful toxin now wants to raise them.

The facility in St. John the Baptist Parish is owned by Denka Performance Elastomer. It produces the compound chloroprene, a substance labeled a likely carcinogen by the Environmental Protection Agency. The New Orleans Advocate reports that Denka sponsored a study showing the level of chloroprene emissions considered safe should be 130 times higher than what the EPA currently allows.

The peer-reviewed study is being evaluated by the EPA in a process that could take up to nine months.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.)