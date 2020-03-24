Louisiana police department asks public to obey social distancing recommendations

One local police department is urging citizens to take the COVID-19 Outbreak seriously and follow social distancing guidelines.

The Hessmer Police Department posted on Facebook Monday after reportedly noticing people not adhering to the safety precautions in place.

"Today and tonight as I patrol the streets, I continue to see the same people visit the local businesses up to five times in a given period," part of the post read.

"I am asking all residents to please be cautious and refrain from this type of activity and buy what is needed in one trip. I advise the community to limit your local business interaction to once per day, unless emergent."

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide "stay at home" order Monday because of the threat of the novel coronavirus.

Gov. Edwards asked citizens to only buy supplies for the week and limit the number of times you visit stories.

Read the full Facebook post below.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.