Louisiana pushes state tax deadline

The filing deadline for federal taxes has already been extended from April 15 to July 15, and the State of Louisiana is now following suit due to interruptions from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue has announced that state tax deadlines will now be July 15- in line with the new federal tax date. The new deadline covers all categories with deadlines previously falling between April 15 and May 15, including individual income taxes. No interest or penalties will accrue through July 15- the new deadline for any payments. The tax extension period will run from July 16 to November 15.

State office buildings are closed right now, but you can still file your taxes online.

