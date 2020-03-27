Louisiana reminds residents liquor sales NOT suspended

The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced that any rumors related to the suspension of all liquor or alcohol beverage sales are false.

Currently, there has been no order to cease alcohol sales. The ATC is working with businesses to help them remain open with limitations. At this time, all Class A restaurants, conditional restaurants and Class B or C permit holders may continue to operate in accordance with the guidance and restrictions put forth in notices posted to ATC's website since March 16.

Should you have any questions or concerns related to this matter, please contact ATC at 225-925-4041.

Copyright 2020 KALB and ATC. All rights reserved.