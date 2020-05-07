Louisiana's GOP lawmakers stall paid sick leave requirement

Republican state lawmakers have rejected a proposal that would require many Louisiana businesses to provide paid sick leave to their workers.

The proposal by New Orleans Democratic Rep. Matthew Willard was killed by the House labor committee in a 10-5 party-line vote Thursday.

Republicans said they opposed placing a financial mandate on businesses.

Democratic supporters cited the coronavirus outbreak as a key example of why paid sick leave is needed. They said it could help mitigate the virus’s spread by allowing infected people to stay home from work without concern about their livelihoods.

Business organizations opposed the proposal as a mandate many employers can’t afford.

