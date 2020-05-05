'Louisiana's Teachers Rock' virtual concert supports Dream Teachers organization, musicians

With the emergence and spread of coronavirus, everyone has had to face a new reality, even the people we might deem as heroes – maybe it’s a teacher you’ve had, or an artist you listen to.

Source: The Brandgineers

Now, there’s a way you can give back to them.

“Our goal is, to say, ‘Hey, we get it. We want to show you how important you are to us,'” said David St. Romain with the Louisiana non-profit Dream Teachers.

Dream Teachers, Streaming 4 Life, Deep South Productions and The Brandgineers have combined their skills and companies to create a virtual event and help you help others.

“We can film a high-quality concert in a protected environment, and we can sell these tickets online to help support artists and these foundations and everybody that we’re working with,” said Brandon Beard with The Brandgineers.

The online concert titled Louisiana’s Teachers Rock takes place Memorial Day weekend, and with twenty dollars a ticket, you get three days of live music.

“David and I got together and started talking about how can we have a bigger impact on another large group of people, and that’s when he said, ‘Listen, I work with dream teachers and this is a great opportunity,’” said Beard.

The money goes toward Dream Teachers, which works to help honor and recognize teachers, as well as those in the music industry, many of whom have found themselves without income during this time.

“Independent artists…that’s how they live,” Beard explained. “They play these shows in restaurants and arenas and festivals."

It provides a family-friendly way to continue to help others from the comfort and safety of your home.

“I think this concert is a chance for us to get out a message of love, hope, healing and support for our community,” said St. Romain.

Tickets are on sale now. You can find how to purchase them at LouisianasTeachersRock.com

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.