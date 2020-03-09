Lowering car insurance rates top priority for Cenla lawmakers this session

Monday is the start of the legislative session at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge. It has a bit of a different feel than what we've seen in the past with budget deficits and fiscal cliffs. This year the state legislature and the governor are not facing that, but there are still a number of issues they are going to have to face.

Governor John Bel Edwards kicked off the 85-day session with the customary address to the House and Senate with a noticeably different tone and feel, in part because the governor isn't up for reelection and half of the people in the house and senate are new faces.

"Everyone is bright-eyed and ready to go. A lot of new faces, a lot of younger folks that brings a sense of energy," said Rep. Mike Johnson, (R) Dist. 27.

“I feel like it changes the dynamic some, but I kind of get the sense and feel like there's a little bit more cooperation this time around," said Sen. Jay Luneau, (D) Dist. 29.

Avoyelles Parish State Rep. Darryl Deshotel, (R) Dist. 28, is one of several Cenla freshman. He said there's a sense of a fresh start and bipartisanship.

"I was hoping that is what we'd see and I’m excited to see it,” said Rep. Deshotel. “I'm new so I hope my hopes aren't dashed early."

But there's still work to be done and differences to hash out especially when it comes to the state's car insurance rates.

Louisiana has the second-highest car insurance rates in the nation behind Michigan. But there are big differences on how to fix it. Sen. Luneau has a number of bills aimed at preventing insurance companies from charging more based on gender, credit score and military service among a number of other things.

"Actuaries have testified before that it will lower insurance rates,” said Sen. Luneau. “The insurance industry says they'll raise it on the others but hopefully the insurance commissioner will step in and won't let that happen."

But across the aisle, conservatives say the answer is tort reform to cut down on civil lawsuits.

"It may help some symptoms but that's not the core problem,” said Rep. Lance Harris, (R) Dist. 25. “We have to dig in to tort reform and reforming the system so we don't have this judicial hell hole in the State of Louisiana that drives away competition."

"TORT reform does not lower insurance rates,” said Sen. Luneau. “The insurance industry says tort reform does not lower insurance rates. So I’m trying to do something realistic that will lower insurance rates."

But others say it could be a mix of both.

"I'm here to listen. I told people all throughout the campaign, I never walk into a room thinking I know more than everybody else,” said State Sen. Louie Bernard, (R) Dist. 31. “This is a great opportunity to go in and listen to the committees, hear the information and come to a final opinion on what it is actually that is going to give help to the people of Louisiana."

It is an 85-day session where it will have to end on June 1st.

