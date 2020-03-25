Lusher baseball coach dies on ventilator with COVID-19 symptoms

A head baseball coach for seventh and eighth graders at Lusher Charter School in New Orleans has died because of symptoms related to COVID-19.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that our beloved Coach Cornell Charles “Coach Dickey" has passed away. As our beloved 7th and 8th Grade Head Baseball Coach and Varsity Assistant Baseball and Football Coach, he was the longest-tenured coach on Lusher’s staff and one of the original staff of Lusher’s football program. He was Lusher family,” the school said in an email to parents.

They called Charles a “coach, mentor and friend” to all.

Charles was on a ventilator at Ochsner Hospital due to symptoms associated with COVID-19, but he had not received test results.

“Coach Dickey’s family needs your support and we ask that they remain in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Charles was in his 50’s according to Nola.com.

