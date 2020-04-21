Lyrid Meteor Shower expected to peak this week

Lovers of astronomy will have their eyes on the skies this week.

Source: Islam Hassan / CC BY-SA 2.0 via MGN

The Lyrid Meteor Shower has been taking place since Sunday night. However, the first meteor shower of the spring actually peaks on Wednesday.

The shower happens when Earth's orbit crosses path with the comet Thatcher. The meteors are pieces of the comet flying around our planet's upper atmosphere. They can go as fast as 110,000 miles per hour.

During its peak, the meteor shower can showcase anywhere between 10 to 20 meteors every hour.

Experts believe about 10 meteors per hour will be visible this time.

The Lyrid Meteor Shower is one of the few astronomical events that can be seen around the globe.

