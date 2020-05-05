Main Street Bunkie gets spruced up thanks to group of volunteers

If you've driven through Bunkie lately, you may have noticed that Main Street has gotten a little TLC.

"We’re trying to make our community look brighter and just a nice community,” says Bunkie Mayor Bruce Coulon.

Several Bunkie High classes from throughout the decades have formed a group called Bunkie Beautiful and partnered with the Bunkie Service League to revitalize some of the buildings on Main Street with a fund of donated money.

"We love Bunkie,” says Lynette Clarke, Bunkie High Class of 1955 and member of the service league. She adds, "I love it. Everybody loves it. I've had so many people call and say have you seen what they've done? Excited about it, because it looks so nice."

The group has repaired walls and windows, added a fresh coat of paint to buildings, and planted greenery along the stretch of town on Highway 71 that so many people travel through. "When people pass through from different towns and all, that's the first thing you see is your main street,” adds Coulon.

Those who worked on the project say they appreciate all the time and money that was donated. They hope more people from the community get involved, so they can continue the project one building at a time. "I hope it inspires others to step up you know and help out,” says Pete Riche, from the Class of 1963. His wife Denise Riche class from the Class of 1969 says, "We love Bunkie. We chose to live here, raise our family here. So whatever we can do we're always looking to try to improve things."

It’s all in an effort to make Bunkie better - the town they all love so much. "Love it. Love it. I do not regret moving back here, not even for a minute," says Clarke.

