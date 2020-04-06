Man accused of kidnapping and killing Laplace woman

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Laplace woman on Saturday.

Deputies arrested Corrie Wallace, 37, and booked him with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Ja’Riel Sam, 25.

According to SJSO, deputies received a call around 3:30 a.m. Saturday stating that it appeared a pedestrian was the victim of a hit and run in the 400 block of Belle Terre Boulevard in Laplace.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle crashed into a guardrail and a nude woman, who was later identified as Sam, unresponsive in a nearby parking lot with a gunshot wound to the head. She was later pronounced dead at the scene by the St. John the Baptist Parish Coroner’s Office.

Surveillance video from a nearby business helped deputies develop Wallace as a suspect in the crime.

Through the investigation, SJSO learned that Wallace was inside of Sam’s apartment along with her 4-year-old son where an assault occurred. After the assault, SJSO says Wallace forced Sam from her apartment and put her in the trunk of her vehicle. Sam’s son was left unharmed.

While driving towards Belle Terre Blvd., Wallace crashed the vehicle and Sam managed to escape the trunk. SJSO says Sam then ran to a nearby parking lot where Wallace chased her down and shot her before fleeing the scene on foot.

SJSO says Wallace later turned himself into them and confessed to the crime.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing. If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at (985) 359-TIPS or the Criminal Investigations Division at (504) 359-8769.

