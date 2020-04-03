Man spends savings to buy gas for nurses

Healthcare workers are risking their lives to care for patients infected with the novel coronavirus. So, a man in Detroit wanted to do something nice for them.

The money ran out fast, but an inspired onlooker jumped in to keep the good deed going. | Source: WDIV via CNN

Allen Marshall had been saving up for something he wanted for himself.

Instead, he decided to buy gas for nurses on Wednesday and Thursday.

"I just love them, and I want them to know that," Marshall said.

Michigan has one of the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 in the country.

